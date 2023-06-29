'Think about storm that would come...': Farooq Abdullah warns Centre on Uniform Civil Code

Two days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a strong pitch for a Uniform Civil Code (UCC), National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah on Thursday warned the Centre of a 'possible storm' that may come if it decides to move ahead on the law. He said the central government should think that the country is diverse, people of all religions live here, "and Muslims have their own Shariat law".

"They (government) should think about any possible storm that would come if they do that (implement UCC)," Abdullah said while speaking to the news agency ANI.

The NC chief's warning comes just two days after PM Modi advocated for the UCC, saying the country cannot have two systems. He said even the Supreme Court has asked for a UCC, but those practising vote bank politics are opposing it. However, his remarks have triggered a wave of reactions from the opposition parties, which say the government wants to bring up this issue to polarise the country ahead of the next Lok Sabha polls.

The Congress, DMK, AIMIM, JDU, Shiv Sena (UBT), and other opposition parties have expressed their opposition to the UCC.

DMK President and Chief Minister M K Stalin on Thursday lashed out at the Prime Minister, saying he is attempting to completely 'disrupt the law and order situation' and cause 'religious violence.' He alleged that PM Modi was thinking of winning the 2024 Lok Sabha polls by fanning communal sentiments and creating confusion in the country.

Joining the DMK, the Shiv Sena (UBT) said that mere opposition to 'Sharia' cannot be the basis for the UCC. "Only opposing the Sharia law of Muslims is not the basis for Uniform Civil Code. Having equality in law and justice is also Uniform Civil Code," said Uddhav Thackeray's Sena in an editorial in its mouthpiece 'Saamana'.

The Congress, too, has opposed the UCC, saying it cannot be forced on people by an "agenda-driven majoritarian government" as it will "widen divisions" among people. Congress leader P Chidambaram said PM Modi is making it appear that UCC is a simple exercise. "He should read the report of the last Law Commission that pointed out it was not feasible at this time," he said, adding that the nation is divided today "owing to the words and deeds of the BJP". "A UCC imposed on the people will only widen the divisions," Chidambaram said.

