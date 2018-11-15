Thugs of Hindostan Box Office Collection: Despite poor performance, Yash Raj Films may recover movie's cost

Thugs of Hindostan may have earned over Rs 100 crore, but that's not enough to call the film a hit. The film had cost approximately Rs 300 crore to produce. The Amitabh Bachchan and Amir Khan-starrer had an explosive opening day, but poor reviews from critics spoilt the party. After earning Rs 50 crore on the first day, Thugs of Hindostan managed to rake in just Rs 28 crore on the second day. The downward trend continued for Thugs of Hindostan in the first week.

As per the latest tweets of Taran Adarsh, Thugs of Hindostan's box office collection on Wednesday was Rs 3.80 crore, increasing the total to Rs 137.55 crore.

#ThugsOfHindostan decline in biz... Fri [vis--vis Thu]: 44.33% Sat [vis--vis Fri]: 19.47% Sun [vis--vis Sat]: 24.18% Mon [vis--vis Sun]: 68.12% Tue [vis--vis Mon]: 20.91% Wed [vis--vis Tue]: 19.54% Hindi version. India biz. - taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 15, 2018

Despite the poor performance of the movie, Yash Raj Films would have recovered part of the movie's cost before the release by selling digital and music rights, reports Forbes India. Thugs of Hindostan's digital rights were transferred to Amazon Prime for an undisclosed amount, and satellite rights went to Sony Pictures Networks. Yash Raj Films kept the distribution and music rights for itself.

The film opened across 7,000 screens globally; 5,000 in the Indian market and 2,000 overseas. The movie is an epic action-adventure which narrates the story of India's fight for independence and focusses on an Indian princess whose parents were murdered by a British officer. She takes revenge with the help of Khudabaksh played by Amitabh Bachchan. Firangi Mallah portrayed by Aamir Khan, is a small-time informer to the East India Company. Parts of the film were shot in Malta and Thailand.

Aamir Khan, who usually makes profit-sharing agreements with producers, has had a series of successful movies, including PK, 3 Idiots, Secret Superstar, Dangal.

(Edited by Vivek Dubey)

ALSO WATCH:



