Tripura CM Biplab Deb hopes to fix unemployment, malnutrition with help of cows

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Deb on Sunday said that the state government would start a scheme to distribute cows among 5,000 families in a bid to create employment and battle malnutrition.

"We are about to launch a scheme for distributing cows among 5,000 families. I am not against setting big industries, but in that, one has to invest Rs 10,000 crore in employing 2,000 people. But if I give 10,000 cows to 5,000 families, they will start earning in six months," Deb said. He added that the scheme might start in December.

Deb, in fact, said his family would rear cows at the chief minister's residence to lead by an example.

"Today I am announcing that I will start domestication of cows at the Chief Minister's residence along with my family and will consume its milk. This will also inspire people of Tripura to do the same and would help fight malnutrition," he said, reported Hindustan Times.

Deb said 5,000 farmers across the state would be given bank loans to buy cows. The state government would pay interest on such loans.

He also asked farmers to participate in fulfilling the goal of making Tripura a model state.

Earlier, Deb had been in the headlines for a series of controversial remarks. He had previously said the youth should not waste their vital time and, instead, milk cows and run pan shops.

