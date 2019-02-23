UPPSC PCS 2016 final results declared, Jaijeet Kaur Hora tops; Here's how to check

The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has declared the final results of the PCS-2016 examination on Friday. Candidates can visit the official website of UPPSC to check the result. The examination was held for filling up 633 posts.

Jaijeet Kaur Hora of Kanpur has managed to secure the first position in the examination. On the other hand, Vinod Kumar Pandey of Pratapgarh has held second place followed by Navdeep Shukla, Prakhar Uttam, and Satish Chandra Tripathi have managed to bag third, fourth and fifth position respectively.

Here is how to check the result:

Visit the official UPPSC website, uppsc.up.nic.in.

Click on 'List of selected candidates in combined state/upper subordinate services exam -2016' link, which is on the top right-hand side of the desktop Click here to Enlarge

Download and save 'PCS16Result.docx' file and also take a printout for future reference.

A total of 1,935 candidates had appeared for the interview round against the 633 vacancies comprising including 53 vacancies of Deputy Collector and Superintendent of Police and 52 posts of block development officer. From 1,935 candidates, who had appeared in the mains examination, only 630 applicants have passed successfully. However, three positions of assistant employment officers are still vacant because none of the candidates had opted for these posts.

From all the 633 openings, 263 positions were of Nayab Tehsildar, 21 posts of Block Development Officer, 14 vacancies of Assistant Commissioner (trade tax), 14 positions of deputy registrar, seven posts of District Probation Officer and only one requirement for Assistant Commissioner (industry).

Almost 2,50,696 applicants have appeared in the preliminary exam, which was held on March 20th, 2016, from which only 14,615 were declared successful. The results of the preliminary examination were announced on May 27th, 2016.

The mains examination was carried out in Prayagraj and Lucknow on September 20th, 2016, and October 8th, 2016, respectively, while the final interview was held on January 24th, 2019.

(Edited by Vivek Dubey)

Also Read: Pulwama attack: Trump says situation between India and Pakistan 'very, very bad'

Also Read: ING Group exits Kotak Mahindra Bank, sells 3% stake for Rs 7,171 crore