Uzbekistan claims 18 children died after consuming cough syrup made by an Indian firm

Months after the Gambian children's death row, Uzbekistan has claimed that as many as 18 children have lost their lives in the country after consuming medicines manufactured by an Indian pharmaceutical company.

In a statement, Uzbekistan's health ministry said the children who died had consumed the Dok-1 Max Syrup produced by Noida-based Marion Biotech. To date, 18 out of 21 children with acute respiratory disease had died as a result of taking Doc-1 Max syrup, it added.

The ministry said it was found that the deceased children, before admission to hospital treatment, took this drug at home for 2-7 days 3-4 times a day, 2.5-5 ml, which exceeded the standard dose of the drug for children.

"Since the main component of the drug is paracetamol, Doc-1 Max syrup was incorrectly used by parents as an anti-cold remedy on their own or on the recommendation of pharmacy sellers," the ministry said, adding that this was the reason for the deterioration of the condition of patients.

The ministry said the preliminary laboratory studies had shown that this series of Doc-1 Max syrup contains ethylene glycol.

"This substance is toxic, and about 1-2 ml/kg of a 95% concentrated solution can cause serious changes in the patient's health, such as vomiting, fainting, convulsions, cardiovascular problems, and acute kidney failure," it pointed out.

The ministry informed that a total of seven responsible employees were dismissed from their positions for being negligent and inattentive to their duties and even disciplinary measures were applied to a number of specialists.

The country has now withdrawn the tablets and syrups of the drug Doc-1 Max from the markets.

This development comes just months after the World Health Organization issued an alert for four cough syrups manufactured by Haryana-based drugmaker, Maiden Pharma. It was reported that 66 children had lost their lives in The Gambia after taking those syrups.