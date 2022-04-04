Vinay Mohan Kwatra to replace Harsh Vardhan Shringla as Foreign Secy

The government on Monday said that the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the appointment of Vinay Mohan Kwatra as the new Foreign Secretary.

He will replace Harsh Vardhan Shringla, who has been serving as the Foreign Secretary since January 2020. Kwatra will take charge on April 30, 2022.

Kwatra is currently serving as India's ambassador to Nepal.

"The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the appointment of Shri Vinay Mohan Kwatra (IFS: 1988), Ambassador in Kathmandu to the post of Foreign Secretary upon superannuation of Shri Harsh Vardhan Shringla (IFS: 1984) on 30.04.2022," an order from the Personnel Ministry said.

Kwatra, a 1988-batch Indian Foreign Service (IFS) officer, has held positions in India's diplomatic missions in Washington DC and Beijing, and also served as a joint secretary in the Prime Minister's Office during his 32 years of service.

Prior to his posting to Nepal in 2020, he served as the ambassador of India to France from August 2017 to February 2020.

Shringla will be retiring from his post at the end of this month. He joined the IFS in 1984 and has had a diplomatic career spanning over 35 years. Before serving as the foreign Secretary, he was India’s ambassador to the United States from January 9, 2019 to January 11, 2020.

He has also served as India’s ambassador to Nepal and High Commissioner of India to Bangladesh.