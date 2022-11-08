Watch Chandra Grahan Live: Lunar Eclipse begins in India; Visible in Kolkata, Delhi and other cities

Chandra Grahan, Lunar Eclipse 2022: The lunar eclipse has begun in India and is visible in many cities like Kolkata, Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Patna, Vapi, Vijapur, Mumbai, Bhopal, Raipur, Lucknow, Chandigarh, Pune, and Rachi.

People in parts of eastern India including Kolkata can experience the total phase of the lunar eclipse while those in other parts could only see the progression of the partial phase of the eclipse which will end at around 6:20 pm.







A lunar eclipse occurs when the Sun, Earth, and Moon align, and the Moon moves into Earth’s shadow.

In a total lunar eclipse, the entire Moon falls within the darkest part of Earth’s shadow, called the umbra. And when the Moon is within the umbra, it turns a reddish hue. Lunar eclipses are sometimes called “Blood Moons” because of this phenomenon.

In Kolkata, the total lunar eclipse was visible at 4:55 pm and was expected to last for 2 hours and 34 minutes. In Delhi, the eclipse reached its maximum point at 5:31 pm. Here, the phenomenon was expected to last for 1 hour and 58 minutes.

For people in Mumbai, the lunar eclipse will be visible from 6:04 pm and will last for 1 hour and 25 minutes.

The eclipse began at 14 hr 39 minutes IST and the total eclipse started at 15 hr 46 minutes. The ending time of totality is 17h 12m IST and the ending time of partial phase is 18h 19m IST. Totality is a stage of the eclipse where the Moon is entirely in Earth’s shadow.

For the cities in eastern parts of the country, like Kolkata and Guwahati, at the time of Moonrise, the total phase of the eclipse will be in progress. For Kolkata, the duration of totality from Moonrise time up to the end is 20 min and the duration from Moonrise time up to the end of the partial eclipse is 1 hr 27 min.

For Guwahati, the duration of totality from Moonrise time up to the end is 38 min and the duration from Moonrise time upto the end of the partial eclipse is 1 hr 45 min.

The lunar eclipse occurs on a full moon day when the Earth comes in between the Sun and the Moon and when all three objects are aligned. A total lunar eclipse occurs when the whole Moon comes under the umbral shadow of the Earth and a partial lunar eclipse occurs when only when a part of the moon comes under the shadow of the Earth.