WATCH: Newly engaged Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant get grand welcome at a private airport in Mumbai

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, who got engaged on Thursday, received a grand welcome at a private airport in Mumbai. Radhika, daughter of Shaila and Viren Merchant, and Anant, youngest son of Nita and Mukesh Ambani, got engaged at the Shrinathji Temple at Nathdwara in Rajasthan.

Upon arrival in Mumbai, they were welcomed with a shower of flowers and bhangra beats. Anant and Radhika were accompanied by Nita Ambani, who can be seen in the viral video wearing a green dress.

Also Read: Who is Radhika Merchant, Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani’s youngest daughter-in-law?

Earlier in the day, the couple spent the day at the temple seeking Lord Shrinathji’s blessings for their upcoming union and participated in the traditional Raj-bhog-shringar ceremonies at the temple.

Watch: Throwback video of Radhika Merchant's performance at her 'arangetram' in Jio World Centre

Anant and Radhika have known each other for a few years and today's ceremony commenced the formal journey of their marriage in the coming months.

Anant completed his studies at Brown University and has since served at Reliance Industries in various capacities including as a member on the Boards of Jio Platforms and Reliance Retail. He currently leads the energy business of RIL.

Radhika is a graduate of New York University and currently serving as a director on the Board of Encore Healthcare. Radhika is also a trained Bharatnatyam dancer. Earlier in June, Mukesh Ambani and his wife Nita Ambani hosted her 'arangetram' ceremony at the Jio World Centre in Mumbai.

'Arangetram' is a Tamil word that means dance. This ceremony marks a dancer's completion of his or her formal training in classical dance.