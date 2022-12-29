Who is Radhika Merchant, Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani’s youngest daughter-in-law?

Radhika Merchant, who got engaged to Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani’s youngest son Anant Ambani, is the daughter of Encore Healthcare CEO Viren Merchant and Shaila Merchant. The roka ceremony took place on Thursday at the Shrinathji Temple in Nathdwara, Rajasthan. Nathdwara is 48 kilometres from Udaipur. Radhika, 24, has been engaged to Anant, 27, for several years now, and Radhika is seen at all family events hosted by the Ambanis. She was present at the weddings of Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal, and Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta.

As per a statement from Reliance, the roka ceremony took place "in the presence of family members and friends and blessed by the priests of the temple. The young couple spent the day at the temple seeking Lord Shrinathji’s blessings for their upcoming union and participated in the traditional Raj-bhog-shringaar ceremonies at the temple." The statement further added that the family and friends of the soon-to-be couple will together celebrate the happy occasion later today.

"Anant and Radhika have known each other for a few years and today’s ceremony commences the formal journey of their marriage in the coming months. Both families seek the blessings and good wishes of everyone for Radhika and Anant as they start their journey of togetherness," the statement said.

Rajasthan | Anant Ambani visited Shrinathji Temple in Nathdwara, Rajasmand district. pic.twitter.com/ZWKGYn1ON0 December 29, 2022

Who is Radhika Merchant?

Radhika, who is from Kutch, Gujarat, has been in Mumbai for years. She completed her schooling at Mumbai's iconic Cathedral and John Connon School, and also at École Mondiale World School, which is in Juhu. She then got an International Baccalaureate Diploma from BD Somani International School.

Later, Radhika went to New York for her higher studies. She earned a bachelor’s degree in politics and economics from New York University, following which she joined the luxury home developer the Isprava Group, which is backed by the likes of Nadir Godrej, Anand Piramal, and Dabur’s Burman family.



At present, Radhika is one of the directors on the Board of Encore Healthcare. She is also known to be an ardent animal lover and is actively into animal welfare.

She is also a trained Bharatnatyam dancer and has received her dance training from Guru Bhavana Thakar at Shree Nibha Arts.

Earlier this year, Nita and Mukesh Ambani hosted a lavish arangetram ceremony for Radhika at the Jio World Centre in Mumbai, which was attended by many Bollywood and sports personalities.

Temple visits

Earlier this year, Radhika and RIL chairman Mukesh Ambani paid visits to a number of temples around the country to offer prayers. In September, Radhika and Mukesh Ambani visited the Shrinathji temple, along with RIL director Manoj Modi.

Later, they visited Guruvayur Shri Krishna Temple in Kerala, and Tirupati Balaji Temple in Andhra Pradesh. Mukesh Ambani donated Rs 1.5 crore to the ancient hill shrine of Lord Venkateswara at nearby Tirumala.