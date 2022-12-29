Watch: Throwback video of Radhika Merchant's performance at her 'arangetram' in Jio World Centre

Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's youngest son Anant Ambani got engaged to Radhika Merchant today in the presence of family members and friends. The roka (engagement) ceremony was held at the Shrinathji Temple at Nathdwara in Rajasthan.

Parimal Nathwani, Director-Corporate Affairs of Reliance Industries Limited, confirmed the roka ceremony of Anant and Radhika on Twitter. "Heartiest congratulations to dearest Anant and Radhika for their Roka ceremony at the Shrinathji temple in Nathdwara. May Lord Shrinath ji’s blessings be with you always,” he wrote in a tweet.

Radhika Merchant, daughter of Shaila Merchant and Viren Merchant, came under the public eye after industrialist Mukesh Ambani and wife Nita Ambani hosted her 'arangetram' ceremony at the Jio World Centre in Mumbai. The ceremony was hosted on June 5 this year.

For the uninitiated, 'arangetram' is a Tamil word which means 'ascent to the stage.' It marks a dancer's completion of their formal training in classical dance.

Radhika Merchant's 'arangetram' ceremony

It was a star-studded affair at Radhika Merchant's 'arangetram' ceremony with big Bollywood celebrities such as Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Ranveer Singh, attending the event. Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray’s wife Rashmi Thackeray with her two sons, Aaditya and Tejas Thackeray were also present at the Grand Theatre in Jio World Centre, situated in Bandra Kurla complex, Mumbai. Cricketer Zaheer Khan and wife Sagarika Ghatge were also seen at the arangetram ceremony jointly hosted by the Ambanis and the Merchants.

Radhika Merchant, 24, has trained in classical dance from Shree Nibha Arts under the guidance of Guru Bhavana Thakar for nearly eight years.

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant

Anant Ambani has completed his studies from Brown University in the USA and has since served at Reliance industries in various capacities. Currently, he leads the energy business of Reliance Industries Limited (RIL). Radhika Merchant, on the other hand, is a graduate in politics and economics from New York University and is the board director of the pharma company Encore Healthcare.

The two have reportedly known each other for a few years. Today’s ceremony commences the formal journey of their marriage in the coming months.

