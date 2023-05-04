Temperature likely to jump by up to 6 degrees in parts of India by May 7

The maximum temperature is expected to rise by up to six degrees soon in some parts of India, NDTV reported on Thursday. Temperatures are expected to rise by 4-6 degrees over the next three days in northwest India, while the central part is likely to see a gradual rise in mercury level over the next five days. East India will not see any significant change in maximum temperatures during the next 24 hours and a rise by 3-5 degrees thereafter, the report said citing the weather office.

In its daily weather bulletin, the weather department said maximum temperatures are very likely to increase and become near normal over the country around May 7 except for coastal Odisha and coastal West Bengal, where these are likely to be above normal by 2-4 degrees by May 8. The weather office, however, said no Heat wave conditions are likely over any part of India during the next 5 days.

The forecast comes on the day Delhi experienced an unusual veil of shallow fog in the morning. Such weather conditions are not typical for May which tends to be the hottest month of the year in the national capital with a mean maximum temperature of 39.5 degrees Celsius. The IMD officials said high moisture content in the air, calm winds, and a significant difference between the daytime and nighttime temperatures create conditions that are favourable for the formation of fog.

The Safdarjung Observatory, Delhi's primary weather station, recorded 30 mm of rainfall in 24 hours ending at 8.30 am on Thursday. It logged a maximum temperature of 30.6 degrees Celsius, nine notches below normal, on Wednesday and a minimum temperature of 15.8 degrees Celsius on Thursday, the lowest in the month in at least 13 years.

The IMD has predicted a fresh spell of light to moderate rainfall over northwest India on May 6 and 7. Heavy to very heavy rainfall spells are expected over Andaman & Nicobar Islands from May 7 to 9.

The weather office has also said that a cyclonic circulation is likely to develop over the southeast Bay of Bengal around May 6. Under its influence, a low-pressure area is likely to form over the same region around May 7. It is likely to concentrate into a depression over the Southeast Bay of Bengal on May 8. Thereafter, it is likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm while moving nearly northwards towards the central Bay of Bengal.