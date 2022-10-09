Weather updates today: Rain to continue in Delhi-NCR, IMD issues yellow alert

Moderate to heavy rain is likely to continue in Delhi and NCR during the next 24 hours, the weather forecasting agency said on Sunday. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for all districts of the national capital, which has witnessed incessant rainfall in the past few days leading to massive traffic jams and waterlogging in parts of the city.

In its latest update, the weather agency said that Delhi recorded heavy rain on 8-9 October (24 hours till 8:30 am today) - 74.3mm, 87.2mm, and 85.2mm at Safdarjung, Lodhi Road, and Ayaynagar observatories respectively. As per rainfall recorded on Sunday, it's not record-breaking rainfall for October in terms of daily 24 hours rain amount, the IMD said.

Light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of isolated places of South, South-East Delhi and NCR (Noida, Dadri, Greater Noida, Faridabad, Manesar, Ballabhgarh) Panipat, Gohana, Sohana, Palwal, Nuh, Hodal (Haryana) Shamli, Muzaffarnagar, Chandpur, — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) October 9, 2022

On Sunday, the city woke up to waterlogging in several parts after heavy rainfall in the past two days. Several parts of Noida and Ghaziabad also witnessed waterlogging due to heavy showers.

In its weather update released on Saturday, the weather office said that moderate to heavy rainfall is likely over Uttarakhand, East Uttar Pradesh and West Madhya Pradesh during 8th–10th; West Uttar Pradesh, and East Rajasthan on 8th and 9th; Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi on 8th and East Madhya Pradesh on 11th October.

Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh are predicted to witness isolated very heavy rainfall on Sunday. Uttarakhand has been hit by heavy rainfall in the past two days. In Champawat, the Tanakpur-Pithoragarh road has been closed due to landslides triggered by heavy downpours.

"Heavy rainfall spells are likely to continue over Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, West Madhya Pradesh, and East Rajasthan during next 2-3 days," the IMD said on Saturday. It also added that enhancement of rainfall activity is expected over Tamil Nadu during the next 4 days and over Coastal Andhra Pradesh during the next 2 days.

