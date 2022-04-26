What are the Twitter bots that Elon wants to get rid of

Tech entrepreneur and billionaire Elon Musk bought the microblogging site Twitter last night and the world is waiting for all the ways in which he is going to transform it.



Out of the many ideas he had been suggesting to improve Twitter, one was getting rid of spam bots.



But what are these Twitter spam bots that Elon Musk wants to get rid of?

Twitter bots are automated accounts on Twitter. They are designed to mimic ordinary human beings on the microblogging site. They like tweets as well as follow other users.

They can be used for both useful as well as malicious reasons.

When it comes for the benefit of users, Twitter bots can be used for real-time broadcasting of essential content like weather emergencies, bulk posting of useful content, and automated direct messaging, etc.

Additionally, Twitter bots can be developed for nefarious objectives such as promoting fake news campaigns, spamming, invading others' privacy, etc.

Furthermore, cyber-criminals often use Twitter bots to simultaneously distribute harmful information including malware to large groups of Twitter users.

And that is the reason why Elon Musk wants to get rid of the bots that have become a menace on Twitter.

