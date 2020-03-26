WHO joins hands with Facebook, TikTok, other tech firms to combat coronavirus

Global tech firms like Facebook, Microsoft, TikTok, Twitter, and others will join World Health Organisation (WHO) for a hackathon to build software to tackle the coronavirus pandemic.

The #BuildForCOVID19 hackathon will start from March 26, Thursday. The hackathon will encourage software developers to build tools to tackle health, community and economic challenges arising from coronavirus outbreak.

The #BuildForCOVID19 hackathon is hosted by Devpost. In addition to WHO, scientists at the Chan Zuckerberg Biohub have also partnered with Devpost on the project.

Devpost in a blog post wrote, "The hackathon welcomes locally and globally focused solutions, and is open to all developers - with support from technology companies and platforms including Facebook, Giphy, Microsoft, Pinterest, Slack, TikTok, Twitter and WeChat".

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg said that "features like Blood Donations and Crisis Response were first built during hackathons and are now used by millions of people worldwide". He added, "I'm hopeful that some useful prototypes and ideas will come out of this one as well".

The deadline to submit projects is Monday, March 30. The hackathon will announce the top projects on April 3.

There are currently 471,802 confirmed cases and 21,297 people have died from coronavirus as of March 26, according to worldometre.info.

