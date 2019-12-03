World's largest cricket stadium in Ahmedabad to be ready by March 2020: All you need to know

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is planning to inaugurate the largest cricket stadium in the world, which is currently being built in Ahmedabad, Gujarat.
The stadium is built at a cost of Rs 700 crore and has a seating capacity of 1,10,000. The first match to be played in the new stadium is anticipated to be an exhibition match between Asia XI and World XI in March 2020, subject to the International Cricket Council's (ICC) approval.
The new Sardar Patel stadium will be the biggest cricket ground surpassing the Melbourne Cricket Ground's capacity of 1,00,000 people.
The world's largest cricket stadium at Ahmedabad with a capacity to host 1.10 lakh fans is likely to be ready to host its first match by March. The new Sardar Patel stadium can seat more fans than Australia's Melbourne Cricket Ground which has capacity of just over a lakh. pic.twitter.com/0DnFNoicGp- Gujarat Information (@InfoGujarat) December 2, 2019
Here are some interesting facts:
