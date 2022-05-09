ZEE5 dials up content game; announces 'Pitchers 2', 'TAJ', among many other shows

ZEE5, India's home-grown video streaming platform, has unveiled its blockbuster content slate for 2022 with 80 plus titles spanning across Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Punjabi, and Bengali. The slate encompasses 40 plus original shows and 40 plus movies featuring an expansive gamut of genres, including thrillers, high-voltage action, dramas, light-hearted comedies, and romance.

The slate of Hindi originals includes shows like TAJ, an epic tale of succession, along with the much-anticipated Forensic, the romantic thriller Duranga, plus the latest seasons of audience favourites like Abhay 3, Pitchers 2, Sunflower 2, Tripling 3, Never Kiss Your Best Friend 2 and Rangbaaz 3, amongst many more. Amping up the ante, the platform will also feature the digital release of some of the biggest theatrical blockbusters like The Kashmir Files, Amitabh Bachchan’s Jhund and John Abraham’s Attack to name a few.

The content slate also has a line-up of regionals, with the recently launched Anantham and Gaalivaana along with some of the most awaited shows and movies in Tamil, Telugu, Punjabi, and Bengali like Nilamellam Ratham, Fingertip S2, Paper Rocket Recce Kinnerasaani, Yaar Anmulle Returns, Fuffad Ji, and Main Viyah Nahi Karona Tere Naal, Shikarpur, Raktakarabi and Swetkali.

According to the platform, ZEE5 aims to cater to every consumer cohort across the country. As part of this aim, ZEE5 has also announced collaborations with leading creative platforms like BBC Studios, Applause Entertainment, The Viral Fever (TVF), along with cinematic talents like Vetrimaaran, Prakash Raj, Amitabh Bachchan and Nagraj Manjule amongst others.

Manish Kalra, Chief Business Officer, ZEE5 India, said, “We are enthused by the response that Indian OTT viewers have given to ZEE5, it has further encouraged us to curate a slate that caters and connects to the audiences across India. We have increased our investments with a concerted focus on regional content as we stand open to partnerships with global studios, independent creators, and premium content production houses across regions and languages.”

Punit Misra, President, Content and International Markets, Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd., said, “Over the last couple of years, the OTT ecosystem has undergone a significant transition due to constantly evolving consumer preferences and consumption patterns. We are proud to unveil our content slate for 2022 across languages and reaffirm our commitment of engaging viewers with premium quality content.”

Nimisha Pandey, Chief Content Officer, Hindi Originals, ZEE5, added, “At ZEE5, our endeavor has been to narrate real, authentic, compelling stories, and expand the canvas of entertainment; a strategy aimed to cater to our multiple consumer cohorts. We have already begun 2022 on a great note, with encouraging audience response for Mithya, Love Hostel, Abhay 3, and Bloody Brothers to name a few.”

