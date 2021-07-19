DoT asks CSC to take remedial action on 'substandard' work for BharatNet

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has written to Common Service Centre (CSC) on "substandard" work on maintaining and operating the BharatNet network, asking it to take remedial action.



BharatNet network aims to connect 2.5 lakh gram panchayats across the country with optical fibre, while CSCs are the access points for delivery of essential public utility services, social welfare schemes, healthcare, financial, education and agriculture services, apart from host of B2C services to citizens in rural and remote areas of the country.



In a letter to CSC COO Abhishek Singh, DoT and Universal Service Obligation Fund (USOF) pointed out the deficiencies in work and sought a report in two weeks, The Economic Times reported.

Also Read: SBI, HDFC Bank, other banks move SC against disclosing information under RTI



The letter pointed out the deficiencies and "lack of effort" to protect the cable from damages while execution of work by NHAI, Jal Board, among others.



The DoT referred to a June 2021 letter from Bharat Broadband Network Ltd to CSC saying standard practices for laying optical fibre cable were not being followed. It said many issues were being reported on restoration of faults.



Singh has resigned from CSC and is currently serving his notice period, the publication said quoting a source.



Last month, the Union Cabinet had approved implementation of BharatNet through PPP (public private partnership) model to cover inhabited villages in the country across 16 states.



Also Read: India one of the most vulnerable, least prepared countries for automation