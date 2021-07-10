Khadi goes global! KVIC registers trademark in Bhutan, UAE

The Khadi And Village Industries Commission (KVIC) had registered 'Khadi' trademark in Bhutan and UAE, taking the number of countries in which it has such registrations to nine.

While KVIC obtained the latest trademark registration in Bhutan on July 9, the trademark registration was granted in UAE on June 28, the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises said in a release.

"With this, KVIC has succeeded in securing trademark registration for the first time in a Gulf country. Earlier, KVIC got the trademark registration for "Khadi" in Mexico in December 2020," it said.

Besides, KVIC's trademark applications are pending in 40 countries across the world, including the USA, Qatar, Sri Lanka, Japan, Italy, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Brazil and others.

"So far KVIC was having trademark registrations for the word mark "KHADI" in 6 countries namely Germany, UK, Australia, Russia, China and EU where trademark registrations were granted in certain classes. However, with recent trademark registrations in Bhutan, UAE and Mexico, the number of such countries has gone up to nine," the ministry said.

In these countries, KVIC has got registrations in various classes that pertain to Khadi fabric, Khadi readymade garments and village industry products like Khadi soaps, Khadi cosmetics, Khadi incense sticks among others.

KVIC Chairman Vinai Kumar Saxena said the trademark registrations will prevent any misuse of the brand name "Khadi" globally. He said it has become very important for KVIC to protect the identity of Khadi and safeguard the interest of consumers and lakhs of Khadi artisans who are manufacturing genuine Khadi products as its popularity has seen a massive growth in India and abroad in recent years due to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal to adopt the fibre cloth.

"The development assumes great significance as there have been instances of some private local entities in countries like Mexico and Germany seeking trademark registration for brand name "Khadi" in their respective countries," the release said.

In Mexico, KVIC had challenged the trademark application of "One Foundation Oaxaca Ac" which had applied for the "Khadi" logo. However, the firm did not challenge KVIC's objections and trademark registration for the word "Khadi" and "Khadi" logo was granted in favour of KVIC.

"Similarly, in Germany, KVIC challenged a local company - Best Natural Products GmbH ("BNP"), which in 2011 already got prior rights in the mark "KHADI" and related marks in EU and other countries in different classes. After long legal battle and negotiations through the diplomatic channel with the help of the Ministry of External Affairs, BNP has expressed its willingness to settle the trademark disputes amicably with KVIC," it said.

Established as a statutory body by an Act of Parliament, KVIC is charged with planning, promotion, organisation and implementation of programs for the development of Khadi and other village industries in rural areas in coordination with other agencies engaged in rural development wherever necessary.