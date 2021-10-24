Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi hails health workers for 'tireless hard work' over COVID-19 vaccine success

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday hailed healthcare workers for their 'tireless hard work' over India COVID-19 vaccination success. The Prime Minister was addressing the nation on the 82nd edition of his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat'.

India had officially crossed the 1 billion vaccinations milestone on Friday, October 22. PM Modi stated that this achievement was a result of the hard work of lakhs of healthcare workers in the country. The Prime Minister expressed gratitude to every citizen "who gave such height and success to the 'Vaccine-Free Vaccine for All' campaign."

