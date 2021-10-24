scorecardresearch
Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi hails health workers for 'tireless hard work' over COVID-19 vaccine success

India had officially crossed the 1 billion vaccinations milestone on Friday, October 22. PM Modi stated that this achievement was a result of the hard work of lakhs of healthcare workers in the country.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday hailed healthcare workers for their 'tireless hard work' over India COVID-19 vaccination success. The Prime Minister was addressing the nation on the 82nd edition of his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat'.

India had officially crossed the 1 billion vaccinations milestone on Friday, October 22. PM Modi stated that this achievement was a result of the hard work of lakhs of healthcare workers in the country. The Prime Minister expressed gratitude to every citizen "who gave such height and success to the 'Vaccine-Free Vaccine for All' campaign."

(This story will be updated shortly)

