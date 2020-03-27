4 lakh people to get free food in Delhi, coronavirus treatment capacity to be raised to 1,000 patients per day

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has announced that the Delhi government would be feeding four lakh people every day from March 28. Kejriwal also announced that the government is making arrangements to deal with 1,000 patients per day.

Kejriwal in a public address said that a five-doctor committee has sent a report to the government. He said, "They have planned and submitted a report on what should be our preparations if the cases increase in three categories -- If daily 100 cases are coming; if daily 500 cases are coming and; if daily 1,000 cases are coming."

He said that the current preparation level is sufficient for 100 patients per day. However, if the number of cases increases there is a plan ready to deal with that situation. "We will soon be ready for dealing with 1,000 patients per day. Although, I pray that this situation does not come. But we have to be ready."

Speaking about the food arrangements he said that the Delhi government has made arrangements to feed two lakh people till today and that this number would be doubled from tomorrow. "We will feed 4 lakh people in Delhi from tomorrow. No one will sleep hungry in our Delhi," he said.

Kejriwal on Friday said that till Thursday, the Aam Admi Party government had been serving 20,000 people daily across 224 night shelters in the national capital. Kejriwal on making further food arrangements said, "We have made arrangements to provide lunch and dinner in 325 schools. Around 500 people will be provided food in all these schools."

Kejriwal in his address also gave an update on the number of coronavirus cases in the national capital. "There are a total of 39 coronavirus positive cases in Delhi today. 29 of them had come from outside and were kept in quarantine & 10 of these are cases of local transmission."

It's Day 3 of the 21-day nationwide lockdown in India and the number of coronavirus cases have crossed 700. The deadly virus has killed 17 people so far, while 44 people have also been cured or discharged. Globally, the number of total coronavirus cases has risen to 5,32,003, including 24,083 deaths.

