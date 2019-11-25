7th Pay Commission: IIT Patna announces job vacancies for non-teaching posts; salary upto Rs 70,000

7th Pay Commission news: The Institute of Technology (IIT), Patna has invited applications for non-teaching posts under the pay scale of 7th Pay Commission.

According to the official notification by the IIT Patna, there are total 24 job vacancies for 11 posts. The salary structure will be in compliance with 7th Pay Commission.

Interested candidates can apply for the following job posts--Deputy Registrar, Assistant Registrar (Audit), Assistant Registrar, Medical Officer, Junior Superintendent, Junior Accountant, Superintending Engineer, Junior Engineer, Senior Library Information Assistant, Junior Technical Superintendent and Public Relation Officer.

Candidates must note that the post of Public Relation Officer will be filled on contract basis, initially for 3 years. However, the contract will get extended to another two years on the basis of performance.

Further, as per the notification, the consolidated pay will be in compliance with the 7the Pay Commission matrix in the range of Rs 60,000 to Rs 70,000. HRA at 8 per cent pay will be paid in case on campus accommodation is unavailable. 10 per cent increase in consolidated pay will be considered on yearly basis.

It is important to note that the application submission process has already begun from November 22, however the interested candidates can apply for the positions till December 23, 2019.

Eligibility

Candidates applying for the vacancies at IIT Patna must have graduate, post graduate, MBA, CA or MBBS degree, depending on the post they choose. Those planning to apply for multiple posts will have to submit separate application form for each post and send them in separate covers mentioning the post applied for on top.

Upper age limit, qualification and experience for each post will be considered from the date application process ends, that is December 12, 2019. Relaxation in age will be given to suitable candidates as per norms laid down by the Government of India.

