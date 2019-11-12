7th Pay Commission: Modi govt may soon make this big announcement; to benefit 50 lakh employees

7th Pay Commission, 7th CPC Latest News: The Modi government could soon make a big announcement for over 50 lakh central government employees under the 7th Pay Commission's recommendations. As per different media reports, the government could announce a salary hike in November, a decision regarding which could be taken in a Cabinet meeting scheduled this month.

Though the Centre had earlier increased the minimum salaries of its employees to Rs 18,000, they had urged the government to increase it to Rs 26,000. Besides, despite their demand for 3.68 per cent hike in fitment factor, the government increased it by 2.57 per cent.

The Modi government on October 22 announced that all government employees of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh would get financial facilities as per the 7th Pay Commission's recommendations from October 31. The decision will help over 4.5 lakh government employees of these UTs. The government will bear around Rs 4,800 crore worth of cost due to the implementation of the 7th Pay Commission in the UTs.

The government last month also accepted the 7th Pay Commission's recommendations to continue the MCAPS (Modified Assured Career Progression Scheme) scheme for its employees, under which they will be get assured promotion like before -- at 10, 20 and 30 years.

After the implementation of the scheme, the employees will move to the immediate next pay level in the pay matrix. This scheme will benefit all employees (Groups A, B and C), including those at the higher administrative grade level, except members of the Organised Group 'A' Services, also called casual employees.

