Akshay Kumar's FAU-G launch floods social media with Babu-G to Fauji memes

After the Indian government imposed a ban on PUBG Mobile, Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar launched an indigenous multiplayer online action game, Fearless And United-Guards or FAU-G, in a bid to support Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan.

Kumar tweeted, "Supporting PM @NarendraModi's Atmanirbhar Bharat movement, proud to present an action game , Fearless and United-Guards, FAU-G. Besides entertainment, players will also learn about the sacrifices of our soldiers. 20% of the net revenue generated will be donated to @BharatKeVeer trust. #FAUG."

Before the players could know more about the game, memes and jokes have already flooded the internet. As #FAUG and #AkshayKumar started trending on Twitter, many wondered how it took only two days to bring out the Indian version whereas others were disappointed with stark similarities to an American military based action game, Fanatical Futurist. Users were also jaded by the fact that the poster of the game was straight up copied from the band Collision of Innocence.

Regardless, netizens are intrigued to see what this Indian alternative to PUBG has to offer.

Series of events behind FAU-G, really!





People who never ever played PUBG be like

#FAUGGame#FAUG

*Akshay Kumar Announced New Indian Multiplayer Game FAU G.



*People who never play PUB G : pic.twitter.com/PHuThQ1hkZ â SANKET (@TmkocMemes) September 5, 2020

FAU-G instead of the morning staple Parle-G

Have I seen this poster somewhere?

Kon sa lazy graphic designer hire kiya hai? Jisne Shutterstock se directly picture download karlið. #FAUGGamepic.twitter.com/v9VJcY9anM â Amit Kumar (@amitcode) September 5, 2020

Copied homework, right

Conundrum of Airdrop or Dropping GDP

Just asking



Isme air drop girega ya GDP ððð#FAUGGamepic.twitter.com/ZaZBN8Hy5f â Hardik Sakhat (@HardikSakhat) September 5, 2020

Apart from these memes, it also led to another meme format, where people have indulged in wordplay and substituted 'Ji' for G to come up with memes such as Bau-G, Babu-G,Sab-G and many more.

Working on a new game

working on a new game pic.twitter.com/vJZaRUgYBt â Akshar (@AksharPathak) September 4, 2020

working on a new game pic.twitter.com/9ijqiI7g38 â Sai Swaroop Bedamatta (@heyysaiii) September 4, 2020

