'Home-on-the-run': Anand Mahindra marvels at the new 'trend' of tiny homes

Tiny homes movement has slowly caught on, leading furniture-maker IKEA to jump into the bandwagon. Anand Mahindra shared a post on the same and called it a trend in the making. He said that tiny homes are all about small-footprint and could be mobile if kept on a trailer.

"Shared by a friend after my tweet on architect Arun Prabhu's mobile home. This is about small-footprint homes. But could also be mobile if kept on the trailer. Seems there's a trend in the making! Looking for a term to describe it: 'Home-on-the-run?' 'Living on the loose?'," he said, sharing a tweet by Joe Pompliano, who writes on business and money behind sports.

Pompliano shared a few images of IKEA's tiny home and said, "IKEA is now selling tiny pre-built homes, which are assembled on a flatbed trailer for easy transportation. The base model starts at $47,500."

Shared by a friend after my tweet on architect Arun Prabhuâs mobile home. This is about small-footprint homes. But could also be mobile if kept on the trailer. Seems thereâs a trend in the making! Looking for a term to describe it: âHome-on-the-run?â â Living on the loose?â https://t.co/CXr8T8aeay â anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) March 2, 2021

IKEA has initiated the Tiny Home Project, a design/build exercise that fits a home into a 187-sq-ft, off-grid house on wheels. It has partnered with Vox Creative and contracted RV and tiny home builder Escape for the Vista Boho XL model. The tiny house is fitted with solar panels, a composting toilet and an on-demand RV water heater.

The inside of the house was done up with IKEA's sustainable, energy-efficient as well as multifunctional products. The aim was to use renewable, reusable and recycled materials to create a beautiful as well as a functional space.

The design and build process for the Tiny House Project began in late 2019 and was completed in April 2020. IKEA initially planned to take the tiny home on a nationwide tour but the plans were cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic. Escape is currently accepting orders for the Boho XL models that start at $47,550.

Also read: 'Doesn't deserve applause': Anand Mahindra shares 'jugaad' pic; see here

Also read: 'What it means to be truly powerful': Anand Mahindra's Monday motivation is a 91-year-old teacher