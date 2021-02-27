'Doesn't deserve applause': Anand Mahindra shares 'jugaad' pic; see here

Mahindra Group chairman Anand Mahindra, who often praises people for innovative solutions to everyday problems, is not very happy about a 'jugaad' he discovered online. Hindi word 'jugaad' roughly translates to a clever hack. The Mumbai-based business mogul took to Twitter to talk about the current coronavirus situation in Mumbai.

Sharing a glimpse of Mumbai's local trains, Mahindra tweeted a picture of a man sleeping inside a train with a face mask covering his eyes instead of his nose and mouth.

"When you start looking for reasons behind the recent rise in Covid cases in Mumbai... (This is one jugaad that doesn't deserve any applause.)," the industrialist wrote.





When you start looking for reasons behind the recent rise in Covid cases in Mumbai...(This is one jugaad that doesnât deserve any applause.) pic.twitter.com/3FbyNR7ClM â anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) February 26, 2021

The tweet by Mahindra has garnered 6,814 likes so far and numerous retweets.

One user even asked whether Mahindra and RPG Enterprises chairman Harsh Goenka were in the same neighbourhood WhatsApp group. Goenka tweeted the same image with the caption, "Why Covid has increased in Mumbai..."

Why Covid has increased in Mumbai.... pic.twitter.com/Uxcsycvb9i â Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) February 26, 2021

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has warned of an upcoming lockdown if the state's COVID-19 tally does not come down. Maharashtra has reported a total of 21, 38,154 COVID-19 cases as of 08:00 am on February 27.

Out of these, 20, 17,303 people have recovered, whereas the total number of active cases in the state currently stands at 68,810, according to Union Health Ministry's COVID-19 dashboard. A total of 52,041 people have succumbed to the contagion in Maharashtra so far.

