Anand Mahindra offers to sponsor, Virat Kohli takes blessings from 'super dadi'

Indian Cricket team has advanced to the semi finals of the ICC World Cup 2019 with a 28-run victory in the match against Bangladesh at Edgbaston on Tuesday. Apart from the win, what caught everyone's eye is the octogenarian fan supporting the Indian cricket team, who has now come to be known as 'Super Dadi'. As soon as India won, Captain Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma greeted the 87-year old fan. The Super Dadi called Charulata Patel was seen enthusiastically celebrating India's performance from the stands, during the India vs Bangladesh match on Tuesday.

After India joined the titleholders 'Australia' in the knockouts, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma were seen seeking blessings from Patel. The official Twitter handle of the Cricket World Cup also tweeted a video and called her a 'special fan'.

"How amazing is this?! India's top-order superstars @imVkohli and @ImRo45 each shared a special moment with one of the India fans at Edgbaston", tweeted Cricket World Cup.

How amazing is this?! India's top-order superstars @imVkohli and @ImRo45 each shared a special moment with one of the India fans at Edgbaston.#CWC19 | #BANvINDpic.twitter.com/3EjpQBdXnX - Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) 2 July 2019

Captain Virat Kohli also took to Twitter and wrote, "Also would like to thank all our fans for all the love & support & especially Charulata Patel ji. She's 87 and probably one of the most passionate & dedicated fans I've ever seen. Age is just a number, passion takes you leaps & bounds. With her blessings, on to the next one".

Also would like to thank all our fans for all the love & support & especially Charulata Patel ji. She's 87 and probably one of the most passionate & dedicated fans I've ever seen. Age is just a number, passion takes you leaps & bounds. With her blessings, on to the next one. ðð¼ð pic.twitter.com/XHII8zw1F2 - Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) 2 July 2019

That's not all! Anand Mahindra took to Twitter to announce that he will 'reimburse her ticket costs' for the rest of the India matches.

Find out who she is & I promise I will reimburse her ticket costs for the rest of the India matches!ð https://t.co/dvRHLwtX2b - anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) 2 July 2019

It may be noted that Rohit Sharma hit the fourth century of the World Cup as the Indian team entered the semi-finals.

