Anand Mahindra talks about what makes Jawa iconic as fan shares father's old licence, owner's manual

Anand Mahindra, Chairman of Mahindra Group took to Twitter to share an anecdote about a visitor who took him down the memory lane. The individual whose name Mahindra did not share visited him in his office and showed Mahindra his father's old licence and owner's manual that came along with the Jawa bike. Mahindra touched by the individual's gesture and love for Jawa said, "It's passion & memories like this that make this brand so iconic."

A gentleman who was at my office for a business meeting shared his enthusiasm over the resurrection of the Jawa brand. He couldnât contain his excitement & showed me his fatherâs old license & ownerâs manual. Itâs passion & memories like this that make this brand so iconic. pic.twitter.com/4zgy5M3WVh â anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) February 19, 2020

In 2017, the Mahindra-owned Classic Legends Private Limited signed a brand licensing agreement with the Czech owned Jawa Moto to resurrect the brand in Indian and select Asian markets. The Jawa motorcycles were developed by the engineering team at Classic Legends.

The Czech motorcycle brand made it to the Indian markets in the 1940s post the WW2. Jawa entered a licensing arrangement with Ideal Jawa and production of these bikes started in 1961 in India. The production of Jawa motorcycles was discontinued in India in 1998 due to financial reasons.

Jawa Perak bobber style was launched in India on November 15, 2019 at an ex-showroom price of Rs 1,94,500. This bike has a BS6-compliant 334cc single cylinder engine.

