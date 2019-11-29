'We both had given up artistic careers': Anand Mahindra reminisces meeting Uddhav Thackeray for first time

Anand Mahindra took to Twitter to congratulate Maharashtra's newly-appointed Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. His well wishes also shed some light on both their artistic past.

"Congratulations Uddhav Thackeray Your father must be looking down with pride from above. I remember first meeting you when we were young & we both had given up the option of artistic careers. I hope you'll use your creative talents to take the great state of Maharashtra forward," he tweeted.

Thackeray, who was sworn-in as the new Chief Minister of Maharashtra on November 28 is known to be an ace photographer with expertise in aerial and wildlife photography. Thackeray was a student at JJ School of Arts where photography was his main subject. His work has appeared in various magazines and showcased in various exhibitions.

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray started out in the advertising field and set up an agency called 'Chaurang'. He has published two books on his photographs - Maharashtra Desh (2010) and Pahava Vitthal (2011). Maharashtra Desh is a collection of pictures of the forts of the state. In Pahava Vitthal, Thackeray captures a pilgrimage to the temple town of Pandharpur.

A few years ago, Thackeray had sold some of his photographs. Thackeray earned Rs 10 lakh that he donated to the farmers.

Anand Mahindra, on the other hand, was a student of film-making. A student of Lawrence School in Lovedale, Mahindra went to learn film-making from Harvard University. He graduated with high honours in the year 1977. Mahindra had even shot his thesis film at the Mahakumbh in Allahabad in 1977. "It was a seminal experience that made me understand that being Indian was being part of a universal confluence. So appropriate that it has been recognised as a treasure of humanity," he had said.

However, he changed his trajectory and completed his MBA from the Harvard Business School.

