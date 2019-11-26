'We remember their battle, we remember their courage': Anand Mahindra on Mumbai terror attacks

Tributes rain as India remembers the victims who lost their lives eleven years ago in the dastardly Mumbai terror attacks of 2008.

President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered their salutations to the bravery and devotion of security personnel.

Anand Mahindra, chairman of Mahindra Group, also paid his tribute to the martyrs of 26/11.

"On 26/11 there is no other subject to tweet about. We remember their battle, we remember their courage; we remember our debt to our heroes...", he wrote.

In the tweet he has also shared an inspirational quote in Hindi.

26/11 is one of the most horrific terrorist attacks in India, which claimed 166 lives over a span of four days.

10 Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists had entered Mumbai via sea route from Pakistan and carried out a series of attacks across the city.

The attacks took place at Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST) railway station, Cama Hospital, Nariman House business, and residential complex, Leopold Cafe, Taj Hotel and Tower and the Oberoi-Trident Hotel.

