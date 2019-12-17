Delhi protests: Entry, exit at these metro stations are affected; check out details

Entry and exit gates of various metro stations in Delhi have been closed on Tuesday amid ongoing protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act. Metro commuters faced difficulties as gates of seven Delhi metro stations were shut by the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) after fresh protests broke out in Delhi's Seelampur area.

As many as five metro stations including Seelampur on the Red Line and Welcome, Jaffrabad, Maujpur-Babarpur on the Pink Line have been closed by the DMRC following the violent clashes. Moment later, the DMRC had also announced closing entry and exit gates at two stations on the Pink line, Johri Enclave and Shiv Vihar. Metro trains will not be halting at these stations.

Around 5 PM, the DMRC announced opening of all entry and exit gates at Seelampur metro station.

"All entry & exit gates of Seelampur are open," the DMRC has tweeted.

Earlier today, clashes broke out between police forces and protestors in Delhi's Seelampur area. Protestors reportedly hurled stones at police personnel after clashes broke out between police and protesters during the demonstration against Citizenship Amendment Act today. Following the protests, traffic was closed from both end of the road between Seelampur and Jafrabad. As protests intensified, metro services too were cancelled in the region.

Delhi has been tense since the violent clashes between Jamia Milia Islamia University students and Delhi Police on Sunday.

Metro commuters faced difficulties on Monday as well when gates of six metro stations were closed in central Delhi for up to four hours in view of protests at India Gate and Jantar Mantar against the police crackdown on Jamia Millia Islamia and AMU students and the Citizenship Amendment Act.

