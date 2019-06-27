Aryan Khan all set to join SRK's family firm Red Chillies?

Aryan Khan, the elder son of actor Shah Rukh Khan, has become a regular visitor to his father's production company Red Chilies' office in Khar west, Mumbai over the last two months, triggering the rumour that he may join the family business while pursuing his interests in film production.

The 21-year-old is also making a return to the silver screen by lending his voice to the character 'Simba' in the Hindi version of Jon Favreau's 'Lion King', which is all set to release on July 19 in India. Shah Rukh Khan (SRK) will voice King Mufasa in the movie.

Aryan was previously seen as young Rahul Raichand (SRK's character) in the opening credits of Karan Johar's 2001 blockbuster 'Kabhie Khushi Kabhie Gham' also starring Amitabh Bacchan playing their onscreen father. The child actor is currently enrolled in the University of Southern California's Cinematic Arts faculty, pursuing Bachelors of Arts.

Interestingly, he has been dabbling with the idea of making a career in the film industry for a while now as there have been multiple speculations about his debut as an actor opposite Sara Ali Khan and Jhanvi Kapoor. Now the rumour mills are abuzz that he may debut against Sridevi's younger daughter Khushi Kapoor.

However, a recent report quoted Shah Rukh Khan as saying that Aryan may assist producer Karan Johar. There were speculations that Aryan might assist him on the much talked about project titled 'Takht' starring Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Kareena Kapoor Jhanvi Kapoor and Anil Kapoor in important roles. No development has been heard on the news so far but Shah Rukh Khan has made it clear multiple times that Aryan is studying film-making and film-writing and hasn't expressed any will to be an actor, thereby dismissing all speculations of him being launched as an actor.

Aryan is an alumnus of the prestigious Dhirubhai Ambani International School and London's Seven Oaks high school.

Sources in Red Chillies say that Aryan has been visiting Red Chilies' office in suburban Mumbai quite frequently nowadays. "He started taking interests in reading scripts, meeting people to discuss content and understanding the movie business," say people in the know. He has been representing the production house at meetings concerning new projects under the company's banner, they add.

Red Chilies Entertainment is a film distribution and production company started in 2002 by Khan along with his wife Gauri Khan. It was transformed from the defunct Dreamz Unlimited and has an annual turnover of around Rs 500 crore. They have also diversified into other aspects of film-making over the last 17 years such as creative development, production, marketing, distribution, licensing, merchandising and syndication of films in India and worldwide. They also have visual effects company called Red Chilies VFX.

The production house did not respond to the email from Business Today, which enquired about Aryan Khan's involvement in the family business.

