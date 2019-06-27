Vicky Kaushal to play 1971 war hero Sam Manekshaw in Meghna Gulzar's film

Actor Vicky Kaushal, after donning the army uniform in Uri: The Surgical Strike, has again taken up a role of a military officer. This time the Masaan actor will be seen as 1971 war hero -Sam Manekshaw in Meghna Gulzar's next project.

Raazi director, Meghna Gulzar made this announcement today on the 11th death anniversary of the army veteran. She said, "In remembrance, on the death anniversary of Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw. It is my honour to tell the story of one of India's greatest war heroes, with Vicky Kaushal essaying the historic man!"





Meghna Gulzar said, "In remembrance, on the death anniversary of Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw. It is my honour to tell the story of one of India's greatest war heroes, with Vicky Kaushal essaying the historic man!"

Manekshaw was the chief of Indian Army in 1971 when India fought the Bangladesh Liberation War against Pakistan. Manekshaw shared a great rapport with the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. He passed away on June 27, 2008, at the age of 94.

Vicky also shared his joy of getting to play Manekshaw in the movie. The actor said, "I feel honoured and proud of getting a chance to unfold his journey on-screen."

Vicky also shared his joy of getting to play Manekshaw in the movie. The actor said, "I feel honoured and proud of getting a chance to unfold his journey on-screen."

Ronnie Screwvala, who is backing the project through his banner RSVP banner, said, "Sam Manekshaw's name will be etched in the history as one of the greatest soldiers and minds India has ever seen. Young India desperately need role model to look up to, needs to be educated on the contribution made by this icon to India -- as we know it today."

"I could not have asked for a better story teller than Meghna to collaborate with on this one and will be a treat to do this with Vicky again," he added.

On the death anniversary of one of India's greatest war heroes, we take immense pride and honor in announcing our next movie, starring @vickykaushal09 as Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw.



Directed by @meghnagulzar@RSVPMoviespic.twitter.com/4vYBrQsPfm â Ronnie Screwvala (@RonnieScrewvala) June 27, 2019

This will be the second project of Meghna Gulzar and Vicky Kayshal together. Earlier, they duo had worked in 2018 blockbuster Raazi.

At present, Meghna is shooting with Deepika Padukone on Chhapaak, which is based on based on the life of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal.

On the other hand, Vicky Kaushal is busy with his Udham Singh biopic, being directed by Shoojit Sircar.