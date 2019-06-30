Ayushmann Khurana's Article 15 full movie leaked online on Tamilrockers in 2 days of release

Just two days after its release, Ayushmann Khurana-starrer Article 15 has been leaked online on notorious piracy website Tamilrockers. Article 15 is now available for free download on the piracy website. This could dampen the film's overall earnings, say film experts. Article 15 revolves around the unsettling reality of caste discrimination in India. Anubhav Sinha's gripping directional has been inspired from true life events, including the 2014 Badaun rape case, in which two teenage girls were gangraped and murdered, and the 2016 Una flogging incident.

The illegal website Tamilrockers has a notorious track record of leaking big budgeted films online. In the past, this website has been blocked over and over. However, once a URL is taken down, its administrators manage to set up another proxy URL, which makes difficult to shut it down forever. Previous movies released by Tamilrockers include recently released Kabir Singh, Bharat, Shah Rukh Khan's Zero, Rajinikanth-Akshay Kumar's 2.0, Aamir Khan's Thugs of Hindostan, Yash's KGF: Chapter 1, Thalapathy Vijay's Sarkar, Dhanush's Maari 2, Mohanlal's Odiyan and many more.

Tamilrockers is infamous for online piracy, and despite all the efforts of the film business stakeholders and government authorities, Tamilrockers continues to expand its footprints across all languages, including regional.

The storyline of Ayushmann's new film is based on the Article 15 of the Indian Constitution, which prohibits discrimination on grounds of religion, race, caste, sex or place of birth. The socio-political drama, is written by Gaurav Solanki and Anubhav Sinha and produced by Zee Studios and Benaras Media Works. Besides Ayushmann, the crime drama also casts Isha Talwar, M Nassar, Manoj Pahwa, Sayani Gupta, Kumud Mishra, and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub.

Edited by Rupa burman Roy

