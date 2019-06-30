Article 15 box office collection Day 2: Ayushmann Khurrana's drama flick grosses Rs 7.5 crore on Saturday

After a decent opening on Friday, Anubhav Sinha's gripping drama flick has witnessed a significant boost on its first Saturday box office collection. According to early estimates, Article 15, featuring Ayushmann Khurrana as a police officer, earned about Rs 7.25-7.50 crore on its second day at the box office, taking its overall collection to around Rs 13.02 crore. Released on June 28, Article 15 had earned around Rs 5 crore on its first day.

Article 15 has a controversial storyline for a socio-political drama, which revolves around the unsettling reality of caste discrimination in India. The story revolves around Article 15 of the Indian Constitution, which prohibits discrimination on grounds of religion, race, caste, sex or place of birth.

Anubhav Sinha's gripping directional has been inspired from true events, including the 2014 Badaun rape case, in which two teenage girls were gangraped and murdered, and the 2016 Una flogging incident.

The crime drama starring Ayushmann Khurrana in the lead role also casts Isha Talwar, M Nassar, Manoj Pahwa, Sayani Gupta, Kumud Mishra and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub. Article 15 was also selected as the opening film for the 10th edition of London Indian Film Festival, which premiered on June 20.

The Ayushmann Khurana-starrer is written by Gaurav Solanki and Anubhav Sinha and was produced by Zee Studios and Benaras Media Works. While the critics have showered compliments on the movie, people in many cities protested its screening because of its controversial storyline.

Edited by Rupa burman Roy

