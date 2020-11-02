Baba Ka Dhaba owner files police complaint against YouTuber who shot viral video

Kanta Prasad, the owner of popular eatery 'Baba Ka Dhaba' in south Delhi's Malviya Nagar has filed a complaint against Instagram influencer Gaurav Wasan for misappropriation of funds. Gaurav Wasan is the same person, who first shot the video, showcasing the ordeals of Prasad and his wife amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Prasad said though Wasan shot his video and posted it online to convinced the public to donate money for the Baba Ka Dhaba, he didn't provide the couple's bank details to them. Prasad alleged that Wasan "intentionally and deliberately shared only his and his family/friends bank details and mobile numbers with the donors and collected huge amount of donation through different mode of payments without providing any information to the complainant."

The Baba Ka Dhaba owner also accused Wasan of not providing details of the financial transactions to him. Prasad alleged cheating, mischief, criminal breach of trust, criminal conspiracy by Wasan.

Atul Kumar Thakur, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) said they have received the complaint and the matter is being probed.

Last month, Kanta Prasad and his wife Badami Devi shot to fame after a video of him tearfully recounting the desperation of the months since the lockdown was shared widely across social media platforms.

A day after the heart-breaking video, #Babakadhaba was trending on Twitter and the food joint was flooded with more customers than it had seen in 30 years of being in business.

Also read: Men summon 'Aladdin', sell 'magical golden lamp'; con Meerut doctor of Rs 31 lakh

Also read: 'Shaktimaan, be sorry!': Twitter lambasts Mukesh Khanna for sexist comments on MeToo movement