'Shaktimaan, be sorry!': Twitter lambasts Mukesh Khanna for sexist comments on MeToo movement

Veteran actor Mukesh Khanna, who is known for his portrayal of Bhishma Pitamah in the 1988 Mahabharat directed by BR Chopra and for bringing the character of Shaktimaan to life on screen, has landed in the eye of the storm for his comments on MeToo movement. In a recent interview, Khanna made a chauvinist comment about the much relevant MeToo movement.

In a clip that has spread like wildfire on social media, Khanna can be heard commenting that women are best suited for housework and child care. He further stated that the entire issue and conversation of MeToo began because women started venturing out and working shoulder to shoulder with their male counterparts in various spheres of life.

HERE'S WHAT MUKESH KHANNA SAID

Khanna can be seen saying in the video, "Men and women are different. Both of them are different in terms of their creation. Women's domain is to take care of household chores. The issue of MeToo began when women started working outside the house. Today, women talk about working shoulder to shoulder with their male counterparts."





Actor turned right wing rabble rouser Mukesh Khanna says women going out to work and thinking of being equal to men is cause of #metoopic.twitter.com/1sZ37GudTy â Hindutva Watch (@Hindutva__watch) October 30, 2020

TWITTER CHASTISES MUKESH; ASKS SHAKTIMAAN TO BE SORRY

Twitter users cutting across political spectrum have admonished Khanna for his thoughts on women workforce in India. While some labeled his statements as rape culture, others said that he could very well be the next Sangh chief and some also asked him to apologise.

Left leaning activist, Kavita Krishnan compared Mukesh Khanna's statement to a previous article penned by the Uttar Pradesh CM, Yogi Adityanath and called it 'rape culture'.

What @actmukeshkhanna says in this video is basically what @myogiadityanath wrote in his article - that housework & childcare is women's work, & women who work outside the home cause sexual harassment & harm children. This is #rapeculture that blames women for sexual violence pic.twitter.com/Qe37bXRlcv â Kavita Krishnan (@kavita_krishnan) October 30, 2020

Shame on u #mukeshkhanna for such a mentalityðpeople like u always put onus on girls for being r*pedð

There is no comparison to it but I want to say that god forbid if there is robbery in ur house then dont blame robbers bcs its ur mistake that u have earn that moneyð https://t.co/RMDeUuKVYG â Shashi{ððð47daysðð for jeevuð¤ Bdaayððð} (@Shashi86641187) October 30, 2020

We have be taught that womens are equal to men and this man living in 21st century and saying the work of women is just to take care of house works.wah agli baar gyaan dene se pehle 100 baar sonch lena.....#mukeshkhannahttps://t.co/C7eQCZBjpD â Abhay Deep Verma (@Abhaydeepverma3) October 30, 2020

Political analyst Tehseen Poonawalla took a jibe at the Shaktimaan actor and said, "Shri Mukesh Khanna can be the next Sangh chief."

Shri #MukeshKhanna can be the next sangh chief... ðð https://t.co/xTUnQUQaSy â Tehseen Poonawalla Official (@tehseenp) October 30, 2020

Geeta Vishwas needs to give Gangadhar one tight slap... pic.twitter.com/FUo0e60qjr â Abhishek Joshi ð¨âð»ð¶ (@kaalicharan) October 30, 2020

Famous singer Chinmayi Sripaada, known for tracks like Zehnaseeb from Hasee Toh Phasee and Madno from Lamhaa, slammed Mukesh Khanna and tweeted "Shaktimaan uncle not so cool after all."

TW

Shaktimaan uncle not so cool after all. https://t.co/V5IN9jsZk2 â Chinmayi Sripaada (@Chinmayi) October 30, 2020