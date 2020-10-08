Business Today
'Baba ka Dhaba' owners' plight moves social media; users rise to help elderly couple

Malaviya Nagar small businesses: When asked about what he has earned since morning, he broke into tears and produced Rs 10 notes from a box. They could hardly manage Rs 50 in four hours

Baba ka Dhaba in Malviya Nagar: Certain users also hailed the Baba ka Dhaba incident as a rare positive moment wherein social media played a significant role

The COVID-19 pandemic has hit all of us but has impacted street vendors and small business owners severely with some struggling to make even ends meet. The story of one such couple and their hardships due to the lockdown went viral on Twitter last night.

A user named Vasundhara Tankha Sharma posted a heartbreaking video by a food blogger. Sharma tweeted, "This video completely broke my heart. Dilli walon please please go eat at Baba ka Dhaba in Malviya Nagar if you get a chance. #Support Local."


In this video, the 80-year old Kanta Prasad tells that he and his wife start preparing the meals that include by around 6:30 am and are ready to serve by 9:30 am. Dal, curry, paranthas and rice are dished out in large utensils and are ready to serve at around Rs 30-50 per plate.

Prasad, in an orange shirt and a mask hanging from his face, moves the ladle through a dish containing what looks like matar paneer. When asked about what he has earned since morning, he broke into tears and produced Rs 10 notes from a box. They could hardly manage Rs 50 in four hours.  

The video went viral and celebrities like Swara Basker and Nimrat Kaur also voiced their support for the 80-year old couple.

Certain users also hailed the Baba ka Dhaba incident as a rare positive moment wherein social media played a significant role.

