'Baseless, false, negative': Baba Ka Dhaba YouTuber Gaurav Wasan reacts to money-stealing allegations

YouTuber Gaurav Wasan, who has been accused of fund misappropriation in a police complaint filed by Baba Ka Dhaba owner Kanta Prasad, has come forward and denied all the allegations against him.

As per reports, the elderly owner of the now-famous Baba Ka Dhaba in South Delhi's Malviya Nagar has filed an FIR against Gaurav alleging embezzlement of the money raised to help him run his food stall.

It was Gaurav who shared the video of Kanta Prasad and his wife Badami Devi across his social media accounts after seeing them struggling to manage their food business hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The heart-wrenching story shared by the YouTuber requesting people to come forward and help out the old couple took a dark turn recently when he was accused by Baba of not giving him the full amount of money received as help.

Denying all allegations, Gaurav told IndiaToday.in that all accusations put against him are "baseless, false, and negative."

Saying that people are trying to defame the initiative, the YouTuber said that "there have been rumours and reports that I received an amount of Rs 25 lakh in my account, which is not true."

Gaurav stated that he gave all his bank statements and transferred all the money he received to Baba, and the allegations against him of taking Rs 25 lakh are also false. "I don't know who is putting all this information in his head and telling him that I received Rs 25 lakh," he added.

Further stating that "baba is being manipulated by people", Gaurav said, "even baba has said that, 'I don't know, people have said I received Rs 25 lakh, but I don't know if he (Gaurav) has it or not'. He himself is not sure of the amount he has in his account, so how can he be sure of what I have received? I think it will only become clear after we also put baba's account details in front of the public so that they know what he got and the amount that I have put across."

He pointed out that people are trying to manipulate baba and that he (baba) cannot say these things. "People are putting things in his ears. There are people out there who are claiming to be his managers, but the world doesn't know who appointed them. They are claiming that they are handling Baba's account, I want to ask, who appointed them? I have no clue. People should go and verify from Baba about the amount and funding that he has received till now," Gaurav pointed out.

Talking about how his drive to help the poor and needy is getting hindered because of such rumor-mongering, Gaurav said, "People who are trying to create this negative narrative to defame me, they shouldn't do these things. Because if they continue, people's trust in humanity will vanish. People who are helping out the needy will stop doing their bit. There are thousands and thousands of Babas and Ammas out there who need our help, and people were coming out to help them after my video. But after what is happening against me and because of the baseless allegations, people will lose hope in humanity and such initiatives. Nobody will go out and help people, even when they genuinely need our help."

Hoping the truth comes out soon, the YouTuber stated that He has given all his bank statements and has sent baba all the money that he received.