Badminton players Saina Nehwal, HS Prannoy test positive for COVID-19

Olympian shuttler and former world number one Saina Nehwal and badminton player HS Prannoy have tested positive for novel coronavirus. Both the players, who were competing in the Thailand Open, have been taken to a hospital for further tests.

Nehwal's husband Parupalli Kashyap has also been taken to the hospital but his reports are not confirmed as of yet. According to ANI, "Saina Nehwal and HS Prannoy tested positive for COVID. They have been taken to the hospital. P Kashyap has also been taken to hospital but his report status is not confirmed yet."

Notably, Nehwal had recovered from COVID-19 recently and was looking forward to coming back to form as per the Olympics qualifications.





Nehwal has, however, claimed that she has still not received the COVID-19 test reports from yesterday. Nehwal tweeted, "I still didn't receive the COVID test report from yesterday it's very confusing and today just before the warm up for the match they tell me to go to hospital in Bangkok.. Saying that I am positive... according to rules the report should come in 5 hours."

Earlier, Nehwal had raised the issue of physios and trainers not being allowed to meet and interact with the players during the entire tour. She had raised objections about only one hour time for practice being allotted to the entire team.

She added, "No time for warm ups/ taping/ cool downs/ stretches.. we are talking about the best players in the world competing isn't it? We've spent a lot of money getting the physios and trainers along with us. If they can't help us then why was this not told before?"

Saina Nehwal, PV Sindhu, Kidambi Srikanth and Sai Praneeth had left for Thailand in January first week to compete in the BWF Super 1000 tournaments.

