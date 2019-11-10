Bala Box Office Collection Day 2: Ayushmann Khurrana's film breaches Rs 20 crore mark within two days

Bala Box Office Collection: Ayushmann Khurrana's latest comedy film Bala has remained thunderous at the box office on its Day 2 as well. Khurrana's film, which earned Rs 10.15 crore on its opening day, has raked in nearly Rs 15 crore on its Day 2. With this, Bala's box office collection is recorded Rs 25 crore (approximately).

Moreover, with Bala's Day 1 box office earnings, this Ayushmann Khurrana's film has become his career's highest opener. His previous films like-Dream Girl, Badhaai Ho, Article 15, Shubh Mangal Saavdhan and Andhadhun had earned Rs 10.05 crore, 7.35 crore, Rs 5.02 crore, Rs 2.71 crore and Rs 2.42 crore, respectively on their first day at the box office.

Helmed by Stree-famed director Amar Kaushik, film Bala has received unanimously positive reviews with critics praising the 35-year-old actor for his performance. The film also features Bhumi Pednekar and Yami Gautam, both of them has worked previously with Khurrana in Dum Laga Ke Haisha (2015) and Vicky Donor (2012).

Bala is produced by Dinesh Vijan and features Ayushmann as a Kanpur man who is suffering from premature baldness.

Bala is Ayushmann Khurrana's third film of 2019. The national award-winning actor has delivered two hit film--Article 15 and Dream Girl this year. Film critics believe that if film Bala continues at its current pace, Khurrana could be looking at his next blockbuster.

In fact, Ayushmann Khurrana, in one of his interviews told PTI that Bala is one of his "most precious" scripts to date.

"I'm humbled with the response and delighted that I have again backed a film that has its heart at the right place," he added.

Bala was released on November 8 in 3,000 screens in India and over 550 screens overseas. With this, Bala has become Ayushmann Khurrana's biggest release to date, according to film analyst Taran Adarsh.

