'Bambaiyya Boleros going to Bangladesh': Anand Mahindra thanks Railways for its efforts

Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra has thanked the Indian Railways for transporting its Bolero pick-up vans to Bangladesh. The vehicles were loaded from Navi Mumbai in Maharashtra and were unloaded at Benapole in Bangladesh.

"Bambaiyya Boleros going to Benapole in Bangladesh. I like the sound of it. Smiling face with smiling eyes Thank you Indian Railways," Mahindra tweeted.

"Offering safe, swift & economical logistic solutions, Railways has emerged as a preferred mode for automobile transportation," the veteran industrialist added.

Railways Minister Piyush Goyal had earlier asked automobile companies to transport their vehicles using rail networks.

Goyal, in a meeting, had asked the auto industry leaders to use the rail network for transportation of their vehicles. The meeting was attended by the representatives of Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), Tata Motors, Hyundai Motors, Ford Motors, Mahindra & Mahindra, Honda India, and Maruti Suzuki Ltd, the Automobile Freight Train Operators (AFTOs), Automotive Tyre Manufacturers' Association (ATMA).

The government wants to achieve a modal share of automobile loading to 20 per cent by the end of FY22, and a modal share of 30 per cent by FY24.

In a statement, a Railway Ministry spokesperson had recently said that the total loading of automobiles through Railways was only 429 rakes in FY14, which has increased to 1,595 rakes in FY20. The Railways has loaded 836 rakes of automobiles against 731 rakes in 2019 in the first six months of 2020.