Batla House Box Office Collection: John Abraham's latest film crosses Rs 50-crore milestone

John Abraham and Mrunal Thakur's film 'Batla House' continues to perform well at the box office. The film has received good response from fans, and smashed the Rs 50-crore milestone in just 5 days of its release.

The film grossed Rs 15 crore on Thursday, earned around Rs 8 crore on Friday, earned Rs 10 crore on Saturday, Rs 11.5 to 12 crore on Sunday and Rs 4.25 to 4.50 crore on Monday.

The Nikkhil Advani directorial-Batla House that was released on 15 August i.e. Independence Day has managed to hold its own at the box office, despite clashing with another big Bollywood release, Akshay Kumar-starrer Mission Mangal. It has also remained largely unaffected by piracy after being leaked online on TamilRockers.

Last year, too, John's film Satyameva Jayate clashed with Akshay's film Gold at the box office. Although, John Abraham's latest release Batla House is definitely behind the collection from Akshay Kumar's Mission Mission Mangal still the film is performing well.

Apart from earnings, the film has won the hearts of the audience with its content despite a strong opponent and appreciated by many critics too. After a normal decline on Day 2 and Day 4, the John Abraham starrer is likely to pick up an upward trend in a few days, as per trade analysts.

Just like Mission Mangal, Batla House is also based on a true event, inspired by the Batla House encounter case that took place in 2008 in Delhi on September 19, 2008, six days after the capital was rocked by a series of blasts.

Officially known as Operation Batla House, the real-life controversial 'encounter' case was against Indian Mujahideen (IM) terrorists in the Batla House locality in Jamia Nagar, Delhi.

John has played the role of ACP Sanjeev Kumar Yadav, who was a real-life key figure in the Delhi Police's special cell and was later honoured with a President's Gallantry Award for his role in the encounter. The film also stars Mrunal Thakur and Prakash Raj in pivotal roles.

Moreover, the movie has become the second-best opener of John Abraham, followed by Satyamev Jayate. Batla House is the second collaboration of Nikhil Advani and Abraham after Salaam-E-Ishq.

