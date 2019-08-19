Batla House Box Office Collection Day 4: John Abraham's film inches towards Rs 50 crore

Batla House Box Offcice Collection: John Abraham's Batla House, which was released on August 15 (Thursday), has made around Rs 11.50-12 crore on Sunday as per estimates. The movie, which is based on the infamous Batla House encounter, is pitted against Akshay Kumar's film Mission Mangal. Batla House has witnessed a decent weekend collection at the box office by taking the total to nearly Rs 47 crore, reported boxofficeindia. The Nikkhil Advani directorial is close to crossing Rs 50 crore mark at the box office.

Just like Mission Mangal, Batla House has largely received positive response from both critics and audience. The 46-year-old actor is overwhelmed with the response his movie has received. "In my career I've never seen such a large wave of appreciation from the audience and the critics unanimously for the film, my performance, Nikkhil's direction. It has been overwhelming. Through this film, we are part of something really special which cannot be translated it manifested by the numbers we are getting for it," said John.

The film is based on a controversial encounter of a terrorist by Delhi Police on September 19, 2008 in the Batla House locality in Jamia Nagar. John plays the role of ACP Sanjeev Kumar Yadav, who was a key figure in Delhi Police's special cell.

Batla House is John Abraham's second Independence Day release in a row. Last year the actor appeared in Satyameva Jayate, which earned Rs 80.50 crore at the domestic box office. Batla House also features Mrunal Thakur and Prakash Raj in pivotal roles.

