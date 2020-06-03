Bharti Infratel appoints Pooja Jain as new CFO; to replace S Balasubramanian

Telecom infrastructure company Bharti Infratel on Wednesday named Pooja Jain as Chief Financial Officer. She will start her new role from June 4.

Jain has replaced S Balasubramanian, previous CFO of Bharti Infratel, who has left the company.

Bharti Infratel's statement reads, "...on the recommendation of HR, Nomination and Remuneration Committee and approval of Audit and Risk Management Committee, the board of directors of the company, in its meeting held today...has appointed Pooja Jain as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and key managerial personnel of the company with effect from June 4, 2020."

With wide experience in financial reporting, controls and compliances, Jain has been "a key functional resource in Initial Public Offer (IPO) of Bharti Infratel in 2012 and during the demerger of 12 circles of Bharti Infratel to the subsidiary company Bharti Infratel Ventures and later merger of Bharti Infratel Ventures with the joint venture company (Indus Towers)".

Jain is a chartered accountant and has over 17 years of experience. She worked for 3 years in Bharti Airtel and 11 years in Bharti Infratel.

