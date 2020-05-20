Bihar Board 10th Result 2020 Date: Time, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, where, how to check

The Bihar School Education Board (BSEB) Class 10 exam result is likely to be released today. In order to check their results online, the candidates are advised to visit the official Bihar board website. All the registered candidates will get an alert on their phones via SMS and on e-mail once the result is out. In this message, they will receive the link to check their result.

Here's how to check your Bihar board 10th result

Step 1: Visit the official Bihar board website

Step 2: Click the 'Bihar Board matric result 2020' link

Step 3: Login page will appear. Here, you need to enter your credentials such as roll number, roll code and registration number

Step 4: After filling in all your details, click on submit

Step 5: Your result will appear on the screen. Download and save for future reference

The results that were supposed to be declared by March end got delayed to the coronavirus-induced nationwide lockdown by a month and a half. The evaluation of copies resumed on May 6. According to a Live Hindustan report, the evaluation of answer scripts is already over and the exam results can be made public at any time. Bihar Board's second round of evaluation is also reportedly completed by the Board officials in Patna. Any official statement on the declaration of results is, however, not out yet. This year over 15 lakh students appeared for the Bihar Class 10 Board exams.

