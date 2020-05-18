CBSE releases date sheet for Class 12 board exams; to start on July 1

CBSE Class 12 board exam date sheet released: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the date sheet for the remaining exams of Class 12. The exams will resume on July 1 with Home Science. The Class 12 Home Science exam will start at 10:30 am on July 1, the board stated.

The date-sheet comprises exams for the entire country, which could not be conducted due to the nationwide lockdown, as well as certain exams for North East Delhi, which additionally could not be conducted due to the CAA protests before the lockdown was imposed.

The date sheet was scheduled to be released on Saturday, according to the HRD minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank but was delayed due to certain reasons. "Dear students of class 12th of CBSE Board here is the date sheet for your board exams. All the best," said the minister as he shared the date sheet on Twitter.

The first of the remaining exams for North East Delhi will be conducted on July 3 for Physics. Accountancy and Chemistry will be conducted on July 4 and July 6 for the North East Delhi students where the exams could be held fully due to the anti-CAA riots and protests. Maths, Economics, History and Biology will be held on July 15 for the region.

As for all-India students, Sociology will be the last exam to be conducted. It will be held on July 13. Hindi Elective as well as Core will be held on July 2 and Computer Science will be held on July 7.

While evaluation of answer sheets have already begun for the exams that have been conducted, the results will be declared once these pending exams are conducted and papers evaluated.

Also read: Coronavirus: CBSE may conduct remaining Class 12 exams in early July

Also read: CBSE class 10, 12 pending exams: Delhi govt asks Centre to promote students based on internal assessment