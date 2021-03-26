Bihar board 12th result declared: BSEB Inter result, check pass percentage, toppers list

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has announced the results of the Bihar Board 12th exams on March 26,i.e., Friday at 03:30 pm. In order to check their results, candidates can visit the official Bihar Board website- biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. Candidates are advised to keep their admit cards handy while checking their results online or via SMS.
Here's how to check Bihar Board 12th result online
Step 1: Visit the official website
Step 2: Click on the link reading 'Class 12 results'
Step 3: Fill in details like roll number, registration number and others to log in. Hit the 'submit' option
Step 4: You can access your results
Step 5: Download your Class 12 results and save for future use
Websites to check Bihar Board 12th result
Apart from Bihar Board's official website, candidates can also refer to other websites like-- onlinebseb.in, biharboardonline.com, biharboard.ac.in and biharbaord.online.
Here's how to check Bihar Board 12th result via SMS
If you happen to have internet connectivity issues, you can also check the Bihar Board class 12 results via SMS. Type a message in the following format:
BIHAR12<space> ROLL NUMBER and send it to 56263. You can get Bihar Board class 12 result on your phone.
Bihar Board 12th result pass percentage
Commerce- 91.48 per cent
Arts- 77.97 per cent
Science- 76.28 per cent
