Bihar Board 12th result Live Updates: Timings, Where and when to check BSEB class 12 Result online

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will announce the Bihar Board class 12 or intermediate results today at 03:00 pm on the official Bihar board website. The results will be announced by Bihar's education minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary. Chief Secretary of the Education Department Sanjay Kumar and President of the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) Anand Kishor will also be present during the event.

Candidates are advised check the biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in for the latest updates. Approximately 13.50 lakh students registered for the Bihar Board class 12 exams which were conducted across 1,473 exam centres.

Here are the latest updates on Bihar Board Class 12 Result 2021:

01:30 pm: How to check Bihar 12th result online

Step 1: Visit the official website-- biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link reading 'Class 12 results'

Step 3: Enter your credentials like roll number, registration number and others to log in. Click the 'submit' option

Step 4: You can access your results

Step 5: Download your Bihar Board Class 12 Result 2021 and save for future reference





01:15 pm: Bihar Board class 12 exam 2021 result to be declared today at 03:00 pm