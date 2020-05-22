Bihar board Class 10 results to be declared soon: How to check on biharboard.online

Bihar School Education (BSEB) is likely to release the results of Class 10 Board exams soon as the verification of the toppers' marksheets is complete. Over 15 lakh students are waiting for their results. The results would be accessible on the official Bihar Board website. Old websites biharboard.ac.in and bsebresults.in have been discontinued. The BSEB has not announced the date and time of releasing the Bihar Class 10th Board exam results officially as yet. The board is expected to inform the candidates only a few hours before the results are announced. Even in case of Bihar 12th result, the board has said that it will announce the decision to declare the results 2 hours before releasing them.

Here's how to check your Bihar Board results on the official website:

Step 1: Visit the biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in website

Step 2: Click the 'Bihar Board matric result 2020' link

Step 3: Login page will appear. Here, you will have to fill in credentials such as roll number, roll code and registration number.

Step 4: After filling in all the details, click on submit

Step 5: Your result will appear on the screen. Download and save for future reference

