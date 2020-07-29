Bihar withdraws lockdown extension notice issued earlier today; decision after cabinet meeting

The Nitish Kumar-led government in Bihar on Wednesday withdrew the lockdown extension notice issued earlier in the day. It will decide on the same after the cabinet meeting scheduled for today evening.

According to news agency ANI that posted about the lockdown extension, the Bihar government had extended the lockdown in the state for 16 more days till August 16 to control the rising number of COVID-19 cases.

#Correction: This notice stands withdrawn. A meeting to decide on lockdown extension in Bihar to be held this evening. Error regretted. pic.twitter.com/6MrxpiI7Sz - ANI (@ANI) July 29, 2020

In the state government's order, essential services were allowed, and media persons and bank workers were exempted from the lockdown.

Under the new guidelines, which are now withdrawn by the government, all government, commercial and private offices were to be allowed to work with 50 per cent staff.

The Bihar government had on July 16 imposed a total lockdown in the state until July 31 in order to minimise the spread of coronavirus infection.

The COVID-19 tally in the state had seen 2,480 new cases on Tuesday, and pushed total cases in the state to 43,591, with the death toll reaching 269. The state has witnessed around four times rise in total COVID-19 cases since July 1 when the case count was 10,075.

Because of increasing coronavirus cases across the country, West Bengal has also announced the extension of lockdown in the containment zones till August 31 and extended biweekly restrictions too.

Also Read: Rafale in India: Rajnath Singh welcomes Rafales jets, says India can deter any threat now

Also Read: New education policy approved; HRD Ministry renamed as Education Ministry

Also Read: 88% employees in India favour work from home, claims study